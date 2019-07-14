Charlotte woman killed in a skydiving landing incident, Chester SC officials say

A woman died while skydiving Sunday in South Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman who was skydiving in South Carolina Sunday died, Chester County Emergency Management said.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. not far from the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina.





The woman who died was part of a group jumping with Skydive Carolina, WSOC reported.

The skydiver who was killed was identified Monday as Amie Jessica Begg, 33, of Charlotte, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.

Begg died of blunt force trauma injuries, Tinker said.

It was described as a hard landing by Ed Darby, the deputy director for Chester County Emergency Management.

Skydive Carolina released a statement that the woman’s parachute “deployed without incident and was fully functioning but that an ‘advanced parachute maneuver’ caused her to sustain injuries while landing,” WBTV reported.





The statement said she had completed more than 800 skydives, according to WBTV.





This is the third experienced skydiver to die at Skydive Carolina since 2016, WCNC reported.

Begg’s family released a statement, calling her an “adventure enthusiast.”

“We take comfort in knowing Amie was doing what she absolutely loved,” stated Amie’s siblings, Cody and Tori Begg. “We hope all will relive her tales through her blog, Adventure Amie.”

The coroner and Chester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.





Herald reporter Andrew Dys contributed to this report.