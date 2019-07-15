‘Community on the move’: Dozens applied to be the new York manager. Here’s who will.

Waves, cheers kick off holiday season at York Christmas parade Hundreds gathered Wednesday at the York Christmas parade on Congress Street, where several marching bands entertained the crowd with festive music, dance teams performed and cute kids waved and yelled "Merry Christmas." Following the parade, Santa Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds gathered Wednesday at the York Christmas parade on Congress Street, where several marching bands entertained the crowd with festive music, dance teams performed and cute kids waved and yelled "Merry Christmas." Following the parade, Santa

York has its new city manager.

Seth Duncan begins at City Hall on Aug. 19. Duncan is assistant town manager of Batesburg-Leesville. He has more than a dozen years experience in state, regional and local government.

“I am excited to have been selected for this opportunity,” Duncan said. “York is a community on the move with unique character and wonderful charm.”

Duncan has more than eight years of experience as a department head and spent the past four years as assistant town manager. He also has degrees from Ohio State University and University of South Carolina. Duncan graduated from the Local Government Leadership Institute and Leadership Lexington County.

Duncan has his sights set on improving his new city.

“My top priorities will be to promote economic development and revitalize the downtown area while preserving our family-friendly community,” Duncan said.

The city had almost four dozen applicants for the position, said Mayor Eddie Lee.

“Mr. Duncan immediately stood out as an exceptional candidate because of his exemplary experience in municipal government,” Lee said. “We are all delighted to have him and his family joining our wonderful community.”

Duncan and wife Johnna have four children.