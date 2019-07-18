Local
Car rolls over several times in Chester County crash, officials say
A driver of a car that rolled over several times in a crash Thursday morning received only minor injuries, emergency officials said.
The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 21 near the Catawba River, said Allen Culp, chief of the Fort Lawn Volunteer Fire Department.
The busy commuter road leading to York County was down to one lane for more than an hour as emergency officials and troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol worked the scene, Culp said.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, Culp said. Chester County EMS responded but the driver was not transported after being checked out, Culp said.
No other information about the incident has been released.
