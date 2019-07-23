Fort Mill Greenway is offering something new for visitors. You can see it later this week

‘This is our front door’: Fort Mill greenway opens new ‘Gateway’ welcome center The Anne Springs Close Greenway has built a new welcome center, the Greenway Gateway, at Lake Haigler in Fort Mill. The welcome center will show visitors all of the attractions the greenway has to offer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Anne Springs Close Greenway has built a new welcome center, the Greenway Gateway, at Lake Haigler in Fort Mill. The welcome center will show visitors all of the attractions the greenway has to offer.

Glass walls bring in natural light and a view of the landscape as visitors are welcomed to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill.

The new Greenway Gateway, a welcome center at the Lake Haigler entrance, will introduce visitors to the 2,100-acre nature preserve’s historic buildings and 36 miles of hiking, horseback riding and biking trails, said Elizabeth Bowers, spokesperson for the Greenway.

“Our new facility will serve as a gateway to nature, a launching point for outdoor adventures on the Greenway,” Darrell Williams, chair of the Greenway board of managers, said in a prepared statement.

“It’s a welcome center to provide information and orientation for first-time visitors, and also a place where members and visitors can gather to relax and enjoy amenities before or after their activities on the Greenway,” he said.

More than 250,000 people visited the Anne Springs Close Greenway last year, a release from the Greenway states. More than 5,000 children are enrolled in summer camps and more than 22,500 students benefit from outdoor education programs.

The Greenway is open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset.

The Gateway opens to the public Saturday. The facility is near Lake Haigler Drive at the Greenway’s entrance at Highway 21 Bypass in Fort Mill, near the Greenway’s Nature Center.

The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free to members of the Greenway and is included in the $5 visitor fee for non-members.

Guests can visit the welcome center to register for Greenway programs, sign up for memberships and plan their visit. A kiosk will offer an interactive Greenway trail map, Bowers said.

“This will become the main entrance to the Greenway,” she said. “This is our front door... It’s a place for people to come meet our staff and find out what we are all about.”

Guests can purchase Greenway branded merchandise inside the welcome center, such as 100% recycled apparel, Bowers said.

The 6,300-acre facility features an open lobby with seating, a covered porch with rocking chairs and ceiling fans and bathrooms that will be accessible 24/7, Bowers said. The parking lot has 120 spaces.

Domtar Corporation in Fort Mill, a paper products production company, donated funds to build a forest porch connected to the welcome center, Bowers said. That project will be completed by early next year.

A forest porch is described as “an elevated platform among the trees which will allow visitors and participants in the Greenway’s outdoor educational programs to experience nature in a unique way,” according to a statement from the Greenway.

The Gateway Canteen will offer food and beverages daily, including beer and wine. Charlotte-based Fresh Eats Catering is providing the menu. The canteen will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Anne Springs Close is known in Fort Mill for the nature preserve that bears her name. Guests can visit the Gateway to learn more about Close’s family and their historic ties to the land that makes up the Greenway. Close, 93, was involved in planning the welcome center.

“I think she’s really happy with how it turned out,” Bowers said. “She knows it will be utilized by many people for dozens of years to come.”

The Gateway was made using sustainable practices, Bowers said. Existing trees were preserved, including a willow oak planted in honor of the late Howard Knox, longtime director of the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex, states the release.

The facility uses daylight and solar panels to limit energy use, the release states. A rainwater collection system contributes to irrigation needs for the surrounding landscape. Low-flow plumbing fixtures reduce water use.

The $4 million project was funded through donations to the Greenway’s “Nature Needs You” capital campaign that launched in 2012, Bowers said. Individuals and companies made additional donations, bringing the total raised in the campaign to more than $12.7 million.

The Greenway is a not-for-profit organization and receives no government funding. Additional campaign projects include the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park and Comporium Amphitheater, according to the Greenway’s website.