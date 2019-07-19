Baxter Village gazebo near Fort Mill collapses during repairs; 2 hurt, officials say

A zoning variance has been requested for The Blake at Baxter Village, an assisted living facility. HERALD FILE PHOTO

Two workers sustained minor injuries Friday when a gazebo being repaired at a Baxter Village park near Fort Mill collapsed, officials said.

Both workers were ambulatory when firefighters arrived, said Lance Couch, chief of the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department. EMS crews transported both workers for treatment for minor injuries, Couch said.

The incident happened at Allison Park, Couch said. Firefighters cleared the scene off Founders Street soon afterward.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were not required to be called to the scene.

Couch said the Baxter Community Association sent an email message to residents Friday afternoon after 5 p.m. that said the park area around the gazebo will be closed until repairs are done.

The message stated:

“Baxter Residents,

Please be advised that while repair work was being completed today on the Allison Park Gazebo it collapsed. Fortunately there were no major injuries.

The area around the gazebo will be inaccessible until the it gets rebuilt. As soon as a timeline becomes more clear, we will be sure to get an update out to the community.”

Baxter Village is a mixed residential and commercial area just west of Interstate 77, between the town of Fort Mill and city of Tega Cay.