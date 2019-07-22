No charges after pedestrian, 89, died after hit outside Tega Cay Walmart. Here’s why.

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

No felony charges will be filed in the death of a Charlotte pedestrian outside a Tega Cay store earlier this month, police and prosecutors said.

Norman Baker, 89, died July 15 at a Charlotte hospital after he was airlifted following the July 14 incident.

Baker had walked out of the store around 7:30 p.m. July 14 when he was struck, said Lt. James Parker of the Tega Cay Police Department.

There was no indication a criminal charge was warranted after Tega Cay detectives investigated, Parker said.

Tega Cay police reports show the driver of the truck was turning in front of the store when Baker was hit. It was captured on store video surveillance collected by police, Parker said.

Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit deputy solicitor, said the death was tragic but the incident does not meet felony requirements for prosecution. Thompson reviewed the evidence in the case.

“Sometimes a horrible accident is just that, an accident,” Thompson said.

The driver was given a Tega Cay city citation for careless driving, Parker said.