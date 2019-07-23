Commute problem: I-77 northbound wreck near Fort Mill has part of highway blocked

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Part of Interstate 77 northbound in York County is blocked after a wreck, officials said.

A wreck on I-77 near Exit 85 has part of the north lanes of the highways blocked, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site of real time incidents.

The collision happened around 7:25 a.m., officials said. No injuries have been reported.

The incident area is just east of the Town of Fort Mill and south of Charlotte and the North Carolina state line.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Check back for updates.