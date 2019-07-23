Local
Commute problem: I-77 northbound wreck near Fort Mill has part of highway blocked
Part of Interstate 77 northbound in York County is blocked after a wreck, officials said.
A wreck on I-77 near Exit 85 has part of the north lanes of the highways blocked, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site of real time incidents.
The collision happened around 7:25 a.m., officials said. No injuries have been reported.
The incident area is just east of the Town of Fort Mill and south of Charlotte and the North Carolina state line.
