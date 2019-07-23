Looking for work in York County? 2020 US Census hiring events coming to Clover

Poverty data for York, Lancaster, Chester counties The U.S. Census Bureau gives poverty data for York, Lancaster and Chester SC counties. Data is used to determine federal school funding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Census Bureau gives poverty data for York, Lancaster and Chester SC counties. Data is used to determine federal school funding.

A 2020 United States Census hiring event is July 24, according to Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

The event is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Clover Area Assistance Center at 1130 Highway 55 E. in Clover, the chamber said in an email. Another hiring event is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19.

The Census is hiring for field supervisor and enumerator positions. The positions pay $13.50 to $15 an hour and provide travel reimbursement of 58 cents for every mile, according to the chamber.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, have a valid driver’s license and a reliable source of transportation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walk-ins are welcome at the event. Assistance in completing an online application will be provided.