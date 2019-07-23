Local
Looking for work in York County? 2020 US Census hiring events coming to Clover
Poverty data for York, Lancaster, Chester counties
A 2020 United States Census hiring event is July 24, according to Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.
The event is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Clover Area Assistance Center at 1130 Highway 55 E. in Clover, the chamber said in an email. Another hiring event is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19.
The Census is hiring for field supervisor and enumerator positions. The positions pay $13.50 to $15 an hour and provide travel reimbursement of 58 cents for every mile, according to the chamber.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, have a valid driver’s license and a reliable source of transportation.
Walk-ins are welcome at the event. Assistance in completing an online application will be provided.
Comments