Rock Hill’s ROC Emporium thrift store to close. Here’s why.

‘Dream come true’: Outgoing ROC leader reflects on helping homeless Bruce McKagan, executive director of the Renew Our Community crisis assistance center in Rock Hill, is retiring. He has worked with the ROC for seven years. McKagan is also on the board of directors for Pathways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce McKagan, executive director of the Renew Our Community crisis assistance center in Rock Hill, is retiring. He has worked with the ROC for seven years. McKagan is also on the board of directors for Pathways.

Renew Our Community soon will permanently close the doors of its clothes closet and thrift store.

ROC Emporium will close July 31, according to a statement Renew Our Community released Thursday.

“Renew Our Community has made crucial changes in the last three months in structure and the direction of our organization,” reads the statement. “These include a narrower and more targeted and streamlined focus in serving the needs of our homeless and underserved.”

Renew Our Community, a homeless day shelter and crisis assistance center in Rock Hill, was founded in 2011. The Emporium opened six years ago, according to the statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Over the years, ROC Emporium has donated more than 300,000 pieces of clothing, shoes and furniture to those in need, according to the statement.

The news comes after Renew Our Community and the Emporium moved to 546 S. Cherry Road, which also is home to Pathways, a Christian-based nonprofit with a mission to create one location for multiple agencies and services for people in crisis.

“God is truly on the move and we are excited to continue His work in our community through Renew Our Community’s relocation to the Pathways Community Center,” the statement reads.

Pathways will house more than 20 agencies when it officially opens later this year, The Herald previously reported.

SHARE COPY LINK The Pathways Community Center will open in late July. The center hosts dozens of community services to help with homelessness or people in need.

Manning Kimmel, Pathways board member and managing partner at OTS Media, said Pathways is aware Emporium is closing but did not have an official date until the announcement. Pathways leaders have not yet discussed how Emporium’s closing will affect the organization, Kimmel said Thursday.

The decision also comes after Bruce McKagan, former Renew Our Community executive director, retired. McKagan also was on the board for Pathways. McKagan’s last day with ROC and Pathways was July 12.

Iris Smalls-Hubbard, who took over for McKagan, said last month ROC will focus on its mission to provide shelter during the day for the homeless and help them navigate crises.

“We’re going back to the basics of what ROC stands for. That’s to be a place within the York County community where those in need can go and be treated with respect,” Smalls-Hubbard said in June.

When it opened, ROC served about 15 people a day. That number is now 75 to 125 people, McKagan said in June.

“All of us at ROC Emporium would like to say thank you for your support over the past six years,” the statement reads.