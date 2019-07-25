Thousands expected in Rock Hill for softball World Series. Here’s what to expect.

Ohio Monsters softball team members, from left, Adrianna Buchanan, Brooklyn Prince and Stephanie Moraz hold pins from their team and other teams Friday at the National Softball Association’s Fastpitch World Series kickoff event at Fountain Park. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Thousands of visitors are in Rock Hill to throw and watch a little ball.

The National Softball Association’s Fastpitch World Series event kicked off Thursday with tournaments and an opening ceremony at Fountain Park.

Nearly 75 teams of girls ages 8-18 will compete for the World Series Fastpitch Eastern B and C titles in Rock Hill. World Series events are also taking place in cities across the U.S.

More than 3,000 people are expected to watch the events in Rock Hill, said NSA’s Mike Snyder.

Thursday evening, softball teams from the mid-west and east coast gathered at Fountain Park to play games, grab a bite from the food trucks and trade team pins.

The World Series will continue through Sunday.

For information visit https://nsafastpitchworldseries.com/.