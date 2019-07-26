Can’t wait to watch Clemson Tigers football? Comporium, new ACC Network, have a plan.

Commissioner John Swofford on the launch of the ACC Network ACC Commissioner John Swofford discusses the ACC Network which will launch in August during ACC football kickoff on July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ACC Commissioner John Swofford discusses the ACC Network which will launch in August during ACC football kickoff on July 17, 2019.

Clemson Tiger fans can sit back and relax, remote in hand.

So can Tar Heel, Blue Devil, Seminole, Hurricane, Fighting Irish and other fans of Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Rock Hill-based television provider Comporium announced Friday it will carry the new ACC Network when it launches Aug. 22.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our cable TV customers access to the new ACC Network,” said Matthew Dosch, executive vice president and COO with Comporium. “We’ve had a ton of interest in this channel in particular, so it’s great to have it available to our customers as soon as it launches.”

The ACC Network will feature 40 football games and hundreds of basketball and other sports events throughout the seasons of its 15 member universities. The network also will offer studio shows, inside access programming and documentaries.

Comporium serves customers throughout the Carolinas with cable, internet and related services. The ACC Network will air on digital cable channel 282 or HD 1282. The network is available on the basic plus and higher cable packages.

The first football game to air on the new network comes a week after the network launch, as Clemson hosts Georgia Tech.

The ACC includes some of the more notable programs in the country including from current champions and annual contending teams like Clemson Tigers football and Virginia Cavaliers, University of North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke University Blue Devils men’s basketball. The league has one of the great rivalries in college sports with Duke and North Carolina in basketball.

In all, the ACC has six current Division 1 champion teams. Clemson (football), Florida State (women’s soccer), North Carolina (field hockey) and Duke (women’s golf) each have one. Virginia, with men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse, have two.

The league has 15 members spanning from the University of Miami down south to Boston College and Syracuse University in the north. It goes as far west as the University of Louisville and the University of Notre Dame, though Notre Dame remains independent in football.

Comporium isn’t alone. Other ACC Network provider options include DirecTV, Hulu and PlayStation Vue.

The ACC Network is a partnership between the league and ESPN. It’s modeled after similar conference networks for the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten and others.