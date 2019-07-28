York County crash leaves three people dead

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three people are dead following a three-vehicle accident Saturday on McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive in York County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of the roads, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and front seat passenger of a 2003 Subaru died at the scene, Jones said. A rear passenger was taken by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passengers were wearing seat belts, Jones said.

The driver of a 2007 Saturn died at the scene, Jones said. That driver was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

The driver of the Subaru, traveling west on McConnells Highway, crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2009 Honda going in the same direction, causing the Honda to go off the road and hit a utility pole, Jones said.

A 2007 Saturn was traveling in the opposite direction and hit the Subaru head on, according to Jones.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the accident, Jones said.

The names of the victims have not been released yet. The crash remains under investigation.