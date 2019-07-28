Local

Rock Hill hosts thousands of cheering parents, girls. Here’s what happened.

16-year-old Mackenzi Schultz of the Bison Outlaws softball team tries to catch the ball Sunday at the NSA Fastpitch Softball World Series at Cherry Park. The team is from Rockford, Ill. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
Despite the July heat, thousands gathered in Rock Hill over the weekend for the National Softball Association’s Fastpitch World Series.

The event kicked off Thursday and continued through Sunday.

Nearly 75 teams of girls ages 8-18 competed for the World Series Fastpitch Eastern B and C titles in Rock Hill. World Series events are also taking place in cities across the U.S.

More than 3,000 people were expected to watch the events in Rock Hill, said NSA’s Mike Snyder.

For information on the winners, visit https://nsafastpitchworldseries.com/.

