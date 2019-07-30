Close to 3,000 customers are without power in York County. Here’s what we know.

Are you prepared for a power outage? Here are some essential items to keep on hand Power outages can strike at any time — not just during bad weather. But in the midst of hurricane season, it's even more important to be prepared. Here's a quick list of items to keep in your home just in case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power outages can strike at any time — not just during bad weather. But in the midst of hurricane season, it's even more important to be prepared. Here's a quick list of items to keep in your home just in case.

Almost 3,000 customers in Tega Cay are without power.

Duke Energy reports two outages in the area. Both estimate power will be restored around noon. A cause for the outages hasn’t been given.

The City of Tega Cay sent out a news flash to residents stating a large number of residents on the main peninsula of the city lost power about 8:35 a.m.

The city’s main peninsula, the historic part of Tega Cay, is largely residential with parks and city offices there. It’s surrounded by Lake Wylie. Much of the commercial base in Tega Cay further down S.C. 160 West.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Check back for more.