Close to 3,000 customers are without power in York County. Here’s what we know.
Almost 3,000 customers in Tega Cay are without power.
Duke Energy reports two outages in the area. Both estimate power will be restored around noon. A cause for the outages hasn’t been given.
The City of Tega Cay sent out a news flash to residents stating a large number of residents on the main peninsula of the city lost power about 8:35 a.m.
The city’s main peninsula, the historic part of Tega Cay, is largely residential with parks and city offices there. It’s surrounded by Lake Wylie. Much of the commercial base in Tega Cay further down S.C. 160 West.
