84-year-old man was hit, killed while bicycling on York County road, officials said

Do you know South Carolina bike laws? Do you know right-of-way laws? What about bike safety and pathway laws? If you're ready to test your knowledge of state bike laws, press play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know right-of-way laws? What about bike safety and pathway laws? If you're ready to test your knowledge of state bike laws, press play.

An 84-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a car Monday morning on a York County roadway, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Tuesday afternoon.

Bike rider Tony Harvey of York and the driver of a 2019 Mazda were both traveling south on Highway 161 near Flat Rock Road in York County around 10:10 a.m., said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car, Jennifer Geddings Phillips, 36, of York, hit the back of the bicycle and Harvey was ejected from the bike, Miller said.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Phillips was charged with traveling too fast for conditions, Miller said. Phillips was not injured, and there were no passengers in the car, Miller said.

Pathology and toxicology results are pending, Gast said.