The Fort Mill YMCA won’t be called that anymore. The name change? It’s a familiar one

A large donation means a name change for the Fort Mill YMCA.

The site at 857 Promenade Walk will become the Baxter Close YMCA after a seven-figure contribution from The Springsteen Foundation, Upper Palmetto YMCA announced Thursday. The foundation, created last year, involves Derick Close and adult children Baxter Close Petrone, Claude Close and Craddock Close, according to the Y.

“We are thrilled Derick and his family have chosen to support the YMCA and our outstanding programs in such a significant way,” said Upper Palmetto CEO Frank “Moe” Bell. “This gift further solidifies the important role that the Close family and the YMCA play in building and ensuring a healthy community.”

The exact amount donated was not released in the statement.

The Fort Mill YMCA in Baxter Village opened in 2005. The 62,000-square-foot site includes a gym, pool and water park. Last year, Upper Palmetto put more than $100,000 into financial assistance membership programs for Fort Mill residents, according to the press release.

The Baxter and Close names have history in Fort Mill. The Springs family employs generations of town residents through Springs Industries. Anne Springs Close --namesake to one of Fort Mill’s most known features Anne Springs Close Greenway -- also granted the property for the YMCA.

The Close family also was integral to another YMCA property, the former Leroy Springs Recreation Complex on Tom Hall Street, according to the Y. Businesses related to the family donated the site to the town of Fort Mill, which then picked Upper Palmetto to run it.

Baxters in the area go back to 17th century Scottish-born William Baxter, along with later settlers Julia Blandina Baxter and Andrew Baxter Springs, according to a press release. The residential and commercial area around the YMCA is named Baxter Village.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this donation to the Upper Palmetto YMCA, which will enable them to expand the good work they have already established,” said Derick Close. “Being able to tie my daughter Baxter’s name along with my mother Anne Springs Close makes the grant even more special to us here at the Springsteen Foundation.”

Upper Palmetto has more than 43,000 members in York, Lancaster and Chester counties with 14 branches and a camp, according to the Y. A new site in Indian Land is under construction.