The sold out Bret Michaels concert in Rock Hill isn’t happening Saturday. Here’s why.

Poison front man Bret Michael performs at the Stanislaus County Fair in 2015. By
Rock Hill

A sold out concert in Rock Hill won’t happen Saturday.

Rock star Bret Michaels was set to perform Aug. 3. According to an Old Town Association release, the performer’s father Wally Sychak suffered a life-threatening medical episode and Michaels went to be with him. The show, according to the release, will be postponed until Aug. 24.

All tickets for the Aug. 3 show will be honored at the later date. More information is available on refunds and reservations at onlyinoldtown.com.

The Old Town Amphitheater downtown seats more than 800 people. The Michaels concert is part of a summer series featuring a variety of musical styles.

