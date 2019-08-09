Fort Mill is asking its residents to use less water. Here’s why

How to harvest rain for your yard You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can save rain to use later to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which of the methods you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend on the project. Here are some tips

The town of Fort Mill is asking its residents to conserve water.

With water use high in the summer and current construction at Rock Hill’s water filter plant on Cherry Road, the town is encouraging residents to watch how much water they use, according to a press release from the town to The Herald.

The city of Rock Hill is expanding treatment capacity of the plant, which has caused some processes to be temporarily offline, according to the city’s website.

On its website, Rock Hill said it expects construction to last several months. Rock Hill, the exclusive supplier of water for Fort Mill, wants customers to reduce water use by 3 to 5 percent. The cutbacks are voluntary.

Voluntary conservation methods include:

Voluntarily reduce residential water use to a maximum of 350 gallons per household per day.

Use low-volume, drip irrigation and handheld watering to reduce the use of sprinklers, irrigation systems or other remote landscape watering devices.

In order to minimize evaporation, water the lawn at night or in the early morning, and don’t forget to mulch.

Check your irrigation/sprinkler system frequently to avoid watering the street or sidewalk. Don’t water your lawn on windy days.

Adjust your lawnmower to a higher setting. Longer grass shades root systems and holds soil moisture better than a closely clipped lawn.

Use a rain gauge to track how much rain your yard receives.

Limit watering to no more than two days per week.

Reduce washing down of sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas.

Reduce washing down buildings for purposes other than immediate fire protection.

Reduce flushing of gutters.

Reduce residential washing of vehicles. Use car washes that use recycled water instead of washing vehicles at home.

Lake Wylie area residents were also placed under water conservation protocol at the end of May.

Blue Granite Water Co., which provides water to thousands of York County residents with a majority in Lake Wylie, enacted restrictions until Oct. 1 to control non-essential water uses including irrigation, swimming pool filling and car washing.

Blue Granite is working with the city of Charlotte to get more water by the fall. On its website, the company said it will be constructing a new 1 million gallon per day water tank by winter 2021.

Tega Cay also asked customers to cut back about the same time, amid high demand and low rainfall.