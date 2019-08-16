Five must-see events during Winthrop’s Welcome Week in Rock Hill. It kicks off Saturday

Winthrop president kicks off 2019-’20 Winthrop University president Dan Mahony welcomed staff and faculty members in Rock Hill Monday, kicking off the 2019-2020 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winthrop University president Dan Mahony welcomed staff and faculty members in Rock Hill Monday, kicking off the 2019-2020 school year.

Winthrop University’s week of shows and parties kicks off Saturday.

Welcome Week, Aug. 17-24, is an opportunity for students, staff and the community to enjoy a variety of events on the Rock Hill campus.

Events are $5 for students, $7 for the public or free with the purchase of a DSU Welcome Week pass.

Here are five must-see events:

Bollywood Fever: 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Tillman Auditorium - The Bollywood Touch troupe will entertain the crowd with various South Asian dances, including Raas, Garba and Bhangra.

Paint U: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 18 in the President's Circle - The paint dance party will feature music and non-toxic paint. Participants are asked to bring a white T-shirt.

Hypnotist Chris Jones: The interactive hypnosis show is 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tillman Auditorium.

Levi Stephens Live: Singer/songwriter Levi Stephens will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Amphitheater.

West Fest: Games, yoga classes and other activities will be offered at 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the West Center.





Winthrop’s convocation is 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Winthrop Coliseum. The guest speaker is Jay Karen, class of 1996. A picnic will follow.