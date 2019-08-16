Local
Five must-see events during Winthrop’s Welcome Week in Rock Hill. It kicks off Saturday
Winthrop president kicks off 2019-’20
Winthrop University’s week of shows and parties kicks off Saturday.
Welcome Week, Aug. 17-24, is an opportunity for students, staff and the community to enjoy a variety of events on the Rock Hill campus.
Events are $5 for students, $7 for the public or free with the purchase of a DSU Welcome Week pass.
Here are five must-see events:
- Bollywood Fever: 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Tillman Auditorium - The Bollywood Touch troupe will entertain the crowd with various South Asian dances, including Raas, Garba and Bhangra.
- Paint U: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 18 in the President’s Circle - The paint dance party will feature music and non-toxic paint. Participants are asked to bring a white T-shirt.
- Hypnotist Chris Jones: The interactive hypnosis show is 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tillman Auditorium.
- Levi Stephens Live: Singer/songwriter Levi Stephens will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Amphitheater.
- West Fest: Games, yoga classes and other activities will be offered at 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the West Center.
Winthrop’s convocation is 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Winthrop Coliseum. The guest speaker is Jay Karen, class of 1996. A picnic will follow.
Comments