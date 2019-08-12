Rock Hill officer accidentally shoots gun in police station; nobody hurt, cops say

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

A Rock Hill police officer fired a weapon accidentally in the police station Monday, sending a bullet to within feet of a person in the lobby, officers said.

The officer was cleaning the gun in the police department shortly before 4 p.m. when the gun accidentally went off, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, Chavis said.

The bullet went through an interior window in the building and lodged in a wall in the lobby area, Chavis said. The lobby area is where the public has access to deal with officers and ask for records.

A person in the lobby was about 14 feet from where the bullet eventually landed in a wall, Chavis said.

“No one reported being injured, including the citizen who was in the lobby at the time,” Chavis told The Herald Monday afternoon.

Chavis declined to name the officer involved, what unit the officer is with, or why the officer was cleaning a loaded gun in the police station. A review of the incident is underway, Chavis said.

The police department shares the Rock Hill Law Center building on Black Street in downtown Rock Hill next door to the York County Public Library with the Rock Hill Municipal Court. No one in the city courtroom or court areas was affected, Chavis said.

The afternoon session of court was ongoing at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the police department.

The police department issued a statement late Monday. It described the incident as ”an accidental discharge in an office at the Rock Hill Police Department Law Center.”