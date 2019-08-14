2 teens wounded in Fort Mill shooting incident, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two teens were wounded Wednesday night in Fort Mill during what Fort Mill police are describing as a shootout outside an apartment complex.

The shootings happened around 8:15 p.m. on Forest Ridge Drive just west of U.S. 21 near an apartment complex, between Harris Street and S.C. 160, said Maj. Bryan Zachary.

The two people shot are both believed to be 16 years old and were taken to area hospitals, Zachary said.

The location from which the calls for help came is outside the Fort Mill town limits in York County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, both victims were still alive, Zachary said.

“There were multiple shots fired,” Zachary said. “As of right now it appears that two people were hurt.”

Police have not released the identities of the two teens who were shot.

The reason for the fracas and motive for the shooting has not been released.

The preliminary investigation has shown that there were several people involved in the incident at the shooting scene, Zachary said. However, details about how many people were at the scene and how many shots were fired remains unclear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.