Get ready to race: Carowinds adding new water attraction, nighttime festival

Carowinds is adding two attractions to open next season. The theme park crosses the boarder of South Carolina and North Carolina near Fort Mill. A new water slide and a nighttime festival is coming in 2020.

Carowinds visitors in 2020 can put their racing skills to the test with a new water slide racing attraction.

Carowinds, which is on the South Carolina-North Carolina border between Fort Mill and Charlotte, is adding two attractions next season.

Boogie Board Racer is the “longest mat racing slide in the Southeast,” a release from the park states.

The racing slide will open next summer at Carolina Harbor waterpark. Guests will climb to nearly 60 feet and choose one of six lanes, the release states. When the light turns green, the race starts.

“Racers will zoom through tubes, high-speed chutes and a thrilling 360-degree loop. A final drop brings them to maximum acceleration before they reach the finish lane to splashdown,” the release states.

Boogie Board Racer will be near Copperhead Strike, the park’s newest coaster (the Carolinas’ first double launch roller coaster), according to Carowinds. The slide was designed by Vancouver-based park attraction design company White Water West.

“The new Boogie Board Racer water slide will amp up the adrenaline in our world-class Carolina Harbor waterpark and our guests will crave its exciting twists and turns as they compete against friends in this fan-favorite racing attraction,” Pat Jones, Carowinds’ vice president and general manager, said in a prepared statement.

Carowinds launched Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas' first double-launch roller coaster, Thursday with its first riders, fireworks and samples of eats from the park's new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen. The 2019 season kicks off this weekend.

Carowinds also is introducing in 2020 Grand Carnival, a nighttime international festival and party, the release states.

“The Spectacle of Color full-scale parade is a highlight of the festival, with extravagantly decorated and brightly lit floats, and lavishly costumed street performers who will draw guests into the action, tossing beads as they travel through the park to the beat of lively music,” the release states.

The festival will be June 13-July 5, 2020, according to Carowinds.

“We’re going all out with Grand Carnivale, the largest summertime event ever held at Carowinds. We’ve seen how families enjoy our fully immersive SCarowinds and WinterFest events in fall and winter, and we’re bringing that same sense of wonder and delight to this captivating new summer nighttime experience,” Jones said in the statement.

The new rides come as Carowinds is growing. Recent additions include the Fury 325 giga coaster and the County Fair and Camp Snoopy themed areas, the release states.

The park also is adding an on-site hotel and a new 101-room dormitory will house students from across the region and world, The Herald previously reported.

Copperhead Strike is part of the park’s new Blue Ridge Junction themed area.

Carowinds announced plans Thursday for construction of a new "double launch" roller coaster, "Copperhead Strike" which will stretch more than half-a-mile. The theme park will also build a hotel and restaurant.