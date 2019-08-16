Rock Hill police vehicle in crash with civilian, 1 officer injured, cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One officer sustained a minor injury Friday afternoon in a crash between a Rock Hill Police Department vehicle and a civilian SUV, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. in York County at the intersection of Eden Terrace and Cel-River Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers are working the crash because of the involvement of a Rock Hill police vehicle, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chavis said the incident happened during normal traffic conditions and travel of the police officers.

There were two officers in the police vehicle at the time, Chavis said. One suffered a banged knee that Chavis said was not believed to be a serious injury.

Officials with the highway patrol have not released any other details about the collision, including if any person or persons in the other vehicle were injured.

Check back for updates on this story.