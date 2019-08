Rock Hill high schools’ varsity football teams battle at jamboree Hundreds gathered in Rock Hill Friday for the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff jamboree at District Three Stadium. The schools played three regional teams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds gathered in Rock Hill Friday for the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff jamboree at District Three Stadium. The schools played three regional teams.

Three Rock Hilll football teams battled it out Friday at the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff jamboree at District Three Stadium.

The Rock Hill Bearcats, the Northwestern Trojans and the South Pointe Stallions competed with three regional teams. All three Rock Hill teams won their respective games.