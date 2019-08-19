Person found dead at Rock Hill apartments off Celanese Road, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police in Rock Hill are at at an apartment complex where a person was found dead Monday morning, officers said.

The body was found around 9 a.m. outside the Gramercy apartments off Celanese Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident location is west of Interstate 77.

Detectives, patrol units, forensics, and other officers are at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity, age or gender of the person.

Check back for updates on this developing story.