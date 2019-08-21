York County Coroner does more than investigate deaths. Learn what at this free lunch

‘Foul play’ suspected in death of York Co. man near Rock Hill, police say Foul play is suspected in the death of a man found dead at home on Old Friendship Road in Rock Hill Monday, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. Scottie Starnes, 45, was found unresponsive by family, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Foul play is suspected in the death of a man found dead at home on Old Friendship Road in Rock Hill Monday, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. Scottie Starnes, 45, was found unresponsive by family, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast says coroner officials do more than pronounce someone dead. Thursday in Rock Hill, members of the office will share what they do and answer questions.

A lunch and learn session is open to the public from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 in the training room at the Rock Hill Police Department on East Black Street.

The goal is to educate the public on the responsibility and function of the coroner’s office, Gast said.

In South Carolina, county coroners are elected.

Coroners determine medical and legal causes of death and investigate suspicious and violent deaths. Coroners also have the power to hold coroner’s inquests into deaths.

Yet the coroner’s office has roles on a child fatality task force, as well as collecting data on death patterns from drug overdoses and other causes.

The office also holds vigils for families and has a team called CARE, which is a group of trained volunteers who respond with the coroners to help support the family.

Seating is limited for the event. Reserve a seat by calling the coroner’s office at 803-909-8400.