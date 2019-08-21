Another historic Rock Hill site set to transform. It’ll be called The Thread. What is it?

Old Rock Hill, South Carolina warehouse to become restaurant, retail site The Thread will transform a former Rock Hill South Carolina mill site into a restaurant, retail, office and event space. The White Street property was part of the printing and finishing company. Springs Creative will join. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Thread will transform a former Rock Hill South Carolina mill site into a restaurant, retail, office and event space. The White Street property was part of the printing and finishing company. Springs Creative will join.

Another large, former mill site in Rock Hill will be redeveloped into what project leaders call a creative destination.

Charlotte commercial real estate firm The Keith Corporation announced plans Wednesday for the 400,000-square-foot building at 220 White Street. Part of the former Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company complex, the historic warehouse building will be redeveloped into restaurant, retail, office and event space.

The new name of the site will be The Thread. Construction is expected to begin this fall. Opening would follow in spring 2020.

Springs Creative will move its headquarters from the neighboring Cotton Factory site.

“We look forward to having our teams work together on this exceptional facility and to provide the community with a space where they can work, live and play in the historic Rock Hill area,” said Derick Close, Springs Creative CEO.

The new space is modeled after designs like the Chelsea Market in New York and Ponce City Market in Atlanta. The three-story Knowledge Park site will have an open market concept on the first floor with office space above it.

The Thread name plays on the former mill site which made many American flags among other items, along with the idea of connecting past and future Rock Hill with the present development.

“The Thread will not only weave together downtown and Winthrop University, but also assist in revitalizing and enhancing the Rock Hill community,” said Brendan Pierce, office development partner at The Keith Corporation. “Rock Hill is quickly becoming the most dynamic and innovative submarket in the greater Charlotte metro area. The future of Rock Hill is large, and we hope to offer a unique environment to help the city grow.”

The site is in a hotbed of redevelopment. The Lowenstein Building adds restaurant and business space in a former mill just beside it. Rock Hill is months from opening a new sports and event center set to bring major basketball and other events. The former Herald newspaper site plans include a walking bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard and new senior housing.

“After almost a decade of work by our city leaders, city and county councils, and numerous pioneers for our city, The Thread will offer an important piece of the puzzle for Knowledge Park,” Close said.