Get ready to take on the ‘Big Bertha’ at this new York County eatery

Hoof and Barrel

What do you get when you stack an Angus cheeseburger slider, two bacon-wrapped shrimp, fried pickle spears, a chicken wing, a boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, plus a ton of veggies on top of a 20 ounce Bloody Mary? If you guessed the “Big Bertha,” you’re correct.

This larger-than-life drink has officially arrived at York County’s latest food concept in York. Hoof and Barrel officially opened its doors Monday.

For Ian Terhune, commuting between Charlotte and York County began to take a toll. As one of the original founders of Plaza Midwood’s Moo and Brew, he wanted to bring something just as exciting to the heart of his wife’s hometown.

“I’ve lived in York County for 10 years now,” Terhune, co-owner of Hoof and Barrel, told CharlotteFive. “There aren’t many full-service bars and restaurants in the heart of the country that people can enjoy seven days a week. There are a few, but most are not open every day.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Terhune and partner John Hines created this spot, which has a similar feel to Charlotte’s Moo and Brew. It’s going to be nothing like anything you would expect to see in the county.

As one the masterminds behind the popular “Large Marge” cocktail, Terhune wanted to make sure Hoof and Barrel could bring something just as over the top. That’s how “Big Bertha” was born.

In addition to the fun craft cocktail and beer menu, it will offer American fare. Indulge in burgers, steaks or pork chops, as well as some pretty fun appetizers like pork belly sliders.

“We did a soft opening this past weekend, and one of the top sellers was the Constrictors, which is our bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp.”

Hoof and Barrel has a farmhouse-industrial feel. There’s a bar that stretches between the interior and outside patio area. The patio has four TVs.

There also will be live music on some weekends, just check the website for times.

“We’re really excited to bring this cool place with a hip vibe into York.”

Hoof and Barrel

Where: 122 N. Congress St., York.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Contact: hoofandbarrel.com/

YorkInstagram: @hoofandbarrel