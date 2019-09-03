Girl, 3, airlifted to hospital after being pulled from Rock Hill pool, police say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A child pulled from a Rock Hill swimming pool on Labor Day was airlifted to a North Carolina hospital, police said.

The girl, 3, remained at Levine Children’s Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, said Capt. Brent Allmon of Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a Riverview Road apartment complex pool and common area, Allmon said. Adults were nearby when the child entered the pool, Allmon said.

The child was removed from the pool and CPR was started before emergency responders arrived, according to a police report. Rock Hill Fire Department firefighters assisted EMS with patient care, said Mark Simmons, fire department deputy chief.

The child was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, then transferred by helicopter to the hospital for children that is part of Atrium Health, according to the report and Allmon of the police department.

The incident was referred to the detective division of the police department and an investigation remains ongoing, Allmon said.