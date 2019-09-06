One busy I-77 interchange in York County is construction ready. Might three follow?

Four major I-77 interchanges in Rock Hill and Fort Mill could see construction, with several other arterial roads already there.

On Tuesday night, Pennies for Progress director Patrick Hamilton updated York County Council on a wide range of projects his group has going. Plus one big project he’s hoping to hear back on from state officials.

Here’s the latest update on what’s happening on York County roads:

▪ York County submitted an updated application Tuesday to the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for work at three key I-77 interchanges. The $125.5 million request is for work at the exits 82 (Celanese and Cherry roads), 85 (S.C. 160) and 90 (Carowinds Boulevard) interchanges. The county should be notified early next year whether the money is approved.

“The (bank) has indicated they’re hoping in early 2020, maybe even January, to render some type of decision and let us know if or how much we’ve been awarded,” Hamilton said.

The bank opened for applications statewide, with an ability to fund about $729 million in major road projects. A committee will evaluate requests based on their impact to the state transportation network. Eligible projects have to be at least $25 million.

“We will be eagerly awaiting that notification,” Hamilton said.

▪ The contract was awarded for Pennies work at Gold Hill Road and I-77. A pre-construction meeting followed in late July. Crews indicated to the county construction would start late August or early September.

“That’s now, so I would think it would be any time now,” Hamilton said. “You’ll know when they start.”

Crews will work to disrupt traffic as little as possible, at an intersection already among the busiest in the county.

“The majority of the work will be done at night,” Hamilton said. “There’s no daytime lane closures, so that will help with traffic. Now again, it’s still going to be a construction site. But at least there won’t be any lane closures during the day.”

The project should be done by 2021.

▪ The concrete work is finished on the major repair of Cherry Road near Winthrop University and Cherry Park. South Carolina Department of Transportation will do some milling before pavement follows.

“The hope is to start asphalt next week,” Hamilton said.

The project involves repairing the road about a foot deep. It’s been going on throughout the summer.

“If you’ve driven up this road in Rock Hill recently, you’ve seen all the action going on out there,” Hamilton said.

The project should be done by Nov. 30.

▪ Work on S.C. 274 and Pole Branch road continues in Lake Wylie. Pole Branch will be closed from S.C. 274 to Fewell Road by the end of 2019, for a six-month detour. Traffic will use Fewell during that time.

A five-lane bridge over Mill Creek will be about six feet higher than the current bridge. It’s already under construction.

▪ Pavement should be down by the end of the year at S.C. 160 West near Tega Cay, allowing a traffic shift and road work on the existing travel lanes.

Curb and gutter, storm drain and sidewalk are down on the southbound end. Utilities have been relocated.

▪ The final lift of asphalt is on about 90% of the McConnells Highway project. A little work remains at its Heckle Boulevard intersection.

▪ The Anderson and Cowan Farm roads intersection realignment, near the Rock Hill Operations Center, has its clearing done. Subgrade is being prepped for stone to go down, followed by pavement.

▪ The county is getting right-of-way for several more construction projects. They include S.C. 557, U.S. 21/S.C. 51, S.C. 160 East, Riverview Road, S.C. 72, U.S. 321/Johnson Road, Bate Harvey Road and the U.S. 321/Kings Mountain intersection.

For more details on the Pennies project, visit penniesforprogress.net.