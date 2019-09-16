A Fort Mill care facility, Montessori school, offices, more may be next. Here’s where

Fort Mill SC care facility, Montessori school, offices planned Fort Mill SC planners have decisions on a Montessori school, office space, a personal care facility and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Mill SC planners have decisions on a Montessori school, office space, a personal care facility and more.

A new personal care facility where a home once burned down, a Montessori school, new brick offices and a church expansion are the latest plans in Fort Mill.

Here are the decisions awaiting the town planning commission when the group meets Sept. 17:

▪ A new personal care facility could open up right beside the Walmart on North Dobys Bridge Road. Hitchens Properties applied for appearance review for Cottages at Deerfield. It’s just more than an acre. Plans include two buildings, a north and a south cottage.

Each building will be almost 8,600 square feet and have 15 beds. A porch, courtyard area will join the buildings. Drawings show parking right off North Dobys. The street view will be the sides of the cottages, which face one another.

The site had a home on it that sat for some time with its insides exposed, after having caught fire.

▪ A 5-acre piece of property on the northeast corner of Fort Mill Parkway and Arden Mill Drive is up for appearance review from the town planning commission. Plans there include three buildings. It’s part of the larger, more than 52-acre site known as Fort Mill Reserve when town council approved it in 2016.

Now it’s Arden Mill. The larger site includes new homes across from the new Fort Mill School District elementary school under construction on the bypass. The smaller site up for appearance review now will have two brick spec buildings and a Montessori daycare.

The two spec buildings, or structures built without signed tenants yet, are likely to serve one to four businesses each. One will be 6,000 square feet, the other 5,500 square feet. Professional office or professional service businesses are the likeliest tenants. The Montessori site is the largest, at about 10,000 square feet.

▪ Eternal Church looks to add property into Fort Mill. Eternal Inc. applied to annex less than an acre at 1640 OHenry Lane. It’s right beside more than eight acres owned by the church just off I-77, beside the Well Ridge subdivision in the Harris and Sutton roads area.

The larger eternal property is in town limits already. The smaller site has a home on it. The planned use, according to town planning documents, is a religious institution.

County records show Eternal bought the smaller piece on July 29 for $170,000. The church annexed the larger piece into town last year.

Unlike the other planning commission items, town council has final say on the church request since it involves annexation.