Rock Hill area will get a taste of fall weather this week. Will it last?

Forecasters are promising a taste of autumn later this week for the Rock Hill area.

Autumn does not officially arrive until next Monday, but meteorologists say a Canadian high pressure system will bring a preview of the coming season by Wednesday.

Forecasters say the September heat will be replaced by high temperatures in the upper 70s for a few days, before warmer weather returns late in the weekend.

The current string of hot weather is forecast to end Tuesday, with a cold front moving across the region later in the day. National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy Lacorte says the front will push southward across the Carolinas, possibly triggering a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Lacorte says the front still will be close enough to the area for at least partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or two to remain in the forecast.

But full sunshine is predicted to return Thursday, and afternoon highs are forecast to be near 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Lowering humidity levels will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s by daybreak Wednesday and Thursday.

Lacorte said the cool high pressure system will moderate by the weekend, and so will temperatures across the Rock Hill area. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday.

The area could see a return to 90-degree weather by early next week, forecasts show.

