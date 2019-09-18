I-77 is bringing big business to Rock Hill. Here’s how you can help decide which ones

York County SC plans include I77, Lake Wylie, Rock Hill York County South Carolina small area plans include Rock Hill, Lake Wylie. Land use decisions will steer business, home growth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York County South Carolina small area plans include Rock Hill, Lake Wylie. Land use decisions will steer business, home growth.

The business expected to come along Interstate 77 could create a drastic change in York County’s economy. So, the county is listening.

Planners have a public meeting set for 5 p.m. Thursday on the I-77 South Corridor Plan. There’s an online survey, too, asking stakeholders for an opinion on employment, traffic, housing, annexation and more. The I-77 plan is one of several areas tabbed for study.

In June, York County Council picked four areas for new small area plans. The idea is to set land-use rules specific to certain areas where they might best fit. Joining the I-77 South Corridor are area plans for Lake Wylie, Dave Lyle Boulevard to the Catawba River, and a light rail corridor.

The Lake Wylie online survey is available, too, with a public meeting Sept. 26. In Lake Wylie, the issue is residential growth. There are more than 2,400 homes and 250 townhomes approved for development in Lake Wylie. Another 400 homes, 25 townhomes and almost 300 apartments are proposed.

The I-77 issue relates to business. The corridor runs from the Catawba River to the Chester County line, within a two-mile buffer of the interstate.

That area would include the expected Carolina Panthers site between the Cherry Road and Dave Lyle exits. The property where the NFL team is expected to build new facilities is under contract. The land is in unincorporated York County but it’s expected to be annexed into Rock Hill.

Other issues in the corridor relate to when and where distribution centers should go, along with the balance between economic growth and the traffic it creates.

Several of the small area plan picks are related. Light rail is a feature commonly discussed with the new Panthers site. The I-77 project touches the Catawba River, as does the Dave Lyle plan where York County recently bought 1,900 acres for Project Destiny. That site will become a major recreation area for county residents.

Information gathered from the public on small area plans will go into staff recommendations, which will go to county council for any final approvals for code or zoning changes.

Want to go?

▪ The I-77 South Corridor small area plan meeting is 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Castle Heights Middle School, 2382 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. The online survey runs through Oct. 4. Call 803-909-7188 for more information.

▪ The Lake Wylie small area plan meeting is 5-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Clover School District YMCA, 5485 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie. The online survey runs through Oct. 8. Call 803-909-7223 for more information.