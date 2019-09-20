Local
Chester County school bus backed into ditch, students unhurt, officials say
A school bus with students on board had two wheels in a ditch Friday afternoon in Chester County, emergency officials said.
Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the bus had two wheels in a ditch but did not turn over. No students were hurt and the driver was not injured either, Miller said.
The initial call to emergency dispatchers incorrectly stated that the bus had turned over, Miller said.
“The bus did not turn over. All that happened was the bus had two of the wheels in the ditch,” Miller said.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Aaron Burr Road and Old York Road north of Chester, said Chester County Emergency Management Director Eddie Murphy.
Police, fire, EMS and rescue crews also went to the scene, Murphy said.
It remains unclear what school the students were from.
