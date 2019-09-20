Dog-killing toxic blue-green algae found at popular York County greenway lake

Learn how scientists predict the spread of toxic algae blooms Harmful algal blooms are blooms of species of algae that can have negative impacts on humans, marine and freshwater environments, and coastal economies. An 'Ocean Today' viday explains how scientists can predict the spread of harmful blooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harmful algal blooms are blooms of species of algae that can have negative impacts on humans, marine and freshwater environments, and coastal economies. An 'Ocean Today' viday explains how scientists can predict the spread of harmful blooms.

Algae that’s proven fatal to dogs was detected at a popular dog site in Fort Mill.

Anne Springs Close Greenway officials posted Friday they’ve found the toxic blue-green algae in Lake Frances. Greenway officials are working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Water treatment is underway, according to the Friday afternoon Facebook post from the Greenway.

“As a reminder, all dogs should remain on leash while enjoying the Greenway trails,” the post states. “There is no swimming in our lakes and ponds, and we encourage dog owners to refrain from allowing dogs to drink from these areas.”

Lake Frances is at the Adventure Road entrance and is part of the Greenway dog park. More tests at other Greenway water bodies are planned, according to Greenway comments.

“Stumpy Pond and the other lakes are being tested Monday,” a Greenway post said. “We will update any findings or additional closures once we have results.”

The Greenway offers one of relatively few dog parks in the area. The Greenway posted the algae was unavoidable, but that proactive steps are in process to keep the water clean.

Blue green algae, found in stagnant water, has been linked to death in dogs that came in contact with it since last month.

Four dogs in the South died in a matter of days from swimming in lakes with toxic blue-green algae, according to multiple reports, McClatchy Newsgroup reported.

Three dogs died on Aug. 8 after swimming in Wilmington, N.C., according to reports. A fourth dog died after swimming in a lake near Marietta, Ga., WXIA reported, according to McClatchy Newsgroup.