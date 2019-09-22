Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is coming to Rock Hill

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Columbia College U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd inside the Godbold Center during an organizing event for her 2020 campaign at Columbia College Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd inside the Godbold Center during an organizing event for her 2020 campaign at Columbia College Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC.

U.S. senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is coming to Rock Hill Saturday, her campaign told The Herald.

The Massachusetts Democrat will hold a town hall at Clinton College, a historically black college, as part of her eighth visit to South Carolina this week, her campaign said.

The event starts at 3:45 p.m., but doors open at 2:15 p.m. The campus is at 1029 Crawford Road.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Seating is a first-come basis.

Warren will be the ninth Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Rock Hill in recent months.

Voters have come out to see former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; former vice president Joe Biden; former hedge fund investor and activist Tom Steyer; and most recently, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Want to go?

Town hall in Rock Hill with Elizabeth Warren is at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Clinton College, 1029 Crawford Road. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. RSVP here.