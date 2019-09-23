Local

All those Rock Hill police cars near I-77, Dave Lyle and Galleria? Here’s why

Rock Hill, SC

The large police and emergency presence in Rock Hill Monday morning near Interstate 77 at Dave Lyle Boulevard is an active shooter training exercise, officers said.

Training started at 8 a.m. near the Rock Hill Galleria mall, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

The public should expect to see a large number of police both on foot and in cars, Chavis said. The officers are using simulated weapons and the public should not be alarmed, police said.

The police department issued notices on Facebook and Twitter social media.

The training will shift around 1 p.m. to the area around Manchester Meadows Park.

