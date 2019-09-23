York County crash blocks Celanese Road near Rock Hill, SC troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash Monday morning on Celanese Road in York County near Rock Hill has part of S.C. 161 blocked, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hilltop Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews and police are on scene, according to police.

As of 9 a.m, the road is still listed as blocked by the highway patrol website.

On Twitter social media, Miller urged drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies also used social media on Twitter urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.