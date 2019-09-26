Local
Stuck in traffic Thursday morning in York, Lancaster heading to NC? You are not alone
Multiple crashes in North Carolina and South Carolina caused major traffic delays Thursday in York and Lancaster counties.
Interstate 77 northbound commuter traffic toward Charlotte was bumper to bumper from the state line to Rock Hill, according to traffic websites and news outlets including WBT radio.
North Carolina traffic sites including WBTV, The Herald’s news partner, showed delays of at least 35 minutes on I-77 northbound near the state line.
Traffic on U.S. 21 north, the alternate route, was backed up into the city of Rock Hill.
Crashes were reported by S.C. Highway Patrol in York County on S.C. 49 near Lake Wylie and S.C. 21 near Spring Hill Farm Road.
Lancaster County wrecks included two on U.S. 521, at River Road and Corporate Center Drive.
A collision with injuries was reported in Chester County on U.S. 21, called Catawba River Road, at Landsford Road.
