Repair work coming to one of the most dangerous roads in York County. Here’s where.

A section of one of the busiest, most dangerous roads in York County is on a new list for repair.

A 1.48-mile stretch of S.C. 5/S.C. 161 just outside of York made the rehab list. It runs south from the Lincoln Road intersection past North Congress Street, almost to Gabbyford Road. The road is a little north of Moss Justice Center.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tabbed more than 78 miles of primary, secondary and federal roadway for part two of its 2020 pavement program. The rehab and reconstruction projects have a 21-day public comment period, through Oct. 21, before they can be added to the official state plan.

York County has had an unusually high number of traffic fatalities this year. For at least another month there will be extra South Carolina Highway Patrol officers on six roads found to be most likely for serious or fatal wrecks. One of them is S.C. 5, where the first week of September alone brought three fatalities in two separate wrecks.

“We are basically aggressively enforcing the law in problem areas,” Master Tropper Gary Miller with SCHP said earlier this month. “We’ve identified Highway 5, I-77, (S.C.) 49, (U.S.) 321, (U.S.) 21 and Paraham Road right now in York County.”

S.C. 5 is one of the few non-interstate routes running from one edge of York County to another. One S.C. 5 wreck this month claimed the life of Charles “Doody” Dunlap, chief bailiff for York County. Dunlap died in a wreck near the courthouse, less than five miles from where the new rehab work will take place, pending the public comment period.

SCDOT data shows the area of S.C. 5 up for repair sees an average of 15,000 vehicles a day.

Only two tri-county roads made the new list, but one of them runs through an area of concern for road and traffic officials.

The other tri-county road on the new list is a third of a mile of S.C. 522 in Lancaster County. The piece of Rocky River Road runs from Manley Hammonds Road to Bee Jay Lane. It’s a little northeast of Rocky River’s intersection with Potter Road and Kershaw Camden Highway.

The Lancaster County road is listed as a reconstruction. State data doesn’t list a count for traffic on Rocky River. Count sites close by on Kershaw Camden see 7,000-8,000 vehicles per day. One further up Rocky River tallied 2,200 vehicles per day.

Want to comment?

Comments will be accepted through Oct. 21. They can be mailed to Ms. Viola Covington, public involvement manager, at the SCDOT office of planning, 955 Park St., PO Box 191, Columbia SC 29202 or emailed to covingtovf@scdot.org.