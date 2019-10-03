Fort Mill father charged with leaving children home alone, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Fort Mill father has been arrested and charged with leaving four children, ages 5 and younger, alone in an apartment Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Lamont Dazeion Robinson, 25, is charged with four counts of felony child neglect, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Fort Mill officers were called by a family member to do a welfare check after Robinson left the home on Forest Ridge Drive Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., according to Zachary and a police incident report.

Robinson allegedly had called a family member and said he was leaving the children to pick up someone at a hospital, which prompted the call to police to check on the children, Zachary said.

Four Fort Mill officers responded and found the four children -- ages 5,3, 1 and 1 -- unsupervised, Zachary said.

Zachary said: “These children are of an age where they are incapable of taking care of themselves. The charges were brought because the children were endangered by being left alone.”

Robinson returned to the home while police were there and was arrested, Zachary said.

In the apartment, officers found seven grams of marijuana in the kitchen, Zachary said. Officers could not determine who had left the marijuana there so no charges were filed, Zachary said.

The marijuana was seized and will be destroyed, Zachary said.

Police called the S.C. Department of Social Services. The children were released in the custody of a family member as DSS and Fort Mill police continue investigations, police said.

Unlawful neglect of a child by a legal custodian is defined under South Carolina law as a crime if the parent or guardian “places the child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety.”

Each charge of child neglect is a felony under South Carolina law that can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, state law shows. Robinson remains in the York County jail after a Fort Mill town court magistrate set his bond at $10,000, records show.