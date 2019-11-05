Golf course, senior site, lake homes among $45 million in York, Lancaster Co. sales.

October property sales brought a dozen transactions in York and Lancaster counties at more than $1 million each. Together those purchases alone account for more than $45 million in sales, and include everything from a golf course to a retirement community to lakefront homes.

Here, according to county land records, are the deals done in October:

▪ Four acres at 1075 Gold Hill Road sold Oct. 9 for $13 million. Fort Mill MC LLC based in Roswell, Ga. bought the Autumn Leaves of Fort Mill assisted living site, now The Pearl at Fort Mill, from Fort Mill Memory Care LLC. The site is across Gold Hill from Christ Ridge Presbyterian Church. The sold property sits beside Four Seasons at Gold Hill. Land records show the site once belonged to the Fort Mill School District. It’s been sold, willed or otherwise changed hands several times since.

▪ MSC Baxter Village LLC bought almost six acres of commercial property from 4Norm LLC on Oct. 3. MSC Baxter paid $8.75 million. The site sits off S.C. 160 West between the Foxhunt Farms apartments and Pleasant Ridge subdivision, near the Pleasant Road intersection. It sits just behind, related to S.C. 160 West, more than two acres 4Norm bought in 2016 fronting the highway.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There’s a three-story mini warehouse facility there now at almost 115,000 square feet. There’s also a more than 18,000-square-foot space for RVs.

▪ County records show almost 72 acres of vacant farmland sold Oct. 1 for just under $8.5 million. Those records don’t list the exact site, other than to say it’s west of I-77 and U.S. 21. RG Baxter Lane bought the property from The Eubanks Family Limited PTR. The Eubanks Family still owns almost 200 acres east of I-77 and north of Gold Hill Road, beside Fort Mill School District, Ross Dress for Less and residential properties.

▪ Wilmington, N.C.-based The Lodges at Indian Land LLC bought almost 37 acres on Fort Mill Highway for $4.1 million. The Oct. 10 sale involves the 664, 666, 680 and 688 Fort Mill Hwy. addresses. They include five homes built between 1950 and 2008, ranging from 1,200 to almost 2,500 square feet.

The property sits near the Rosemont Drive and Fort Mill Highway intersection, backing up to existing homes both in the Rosemont and Clairemont subdivisions.

▪ Percival Partners represented the Jenkins family in the more than $2.3 million sale of 231 acres of residential property surrounding Pinetuck Golf Club near Rock Hill. The site surrounds but doesn’t include the golf course. It touches Mt. Holly Road, Hwy. 901 and Pinetuck Lane. The sale doesn’t impact operations at the golf club.

The new owner is Pinetuck Holdings LLC, which bought the site Oct. 23. County records show past owners include the golf club and famed illustrator Vernon Grant, along with Putt Putt Golf Courses. As of the sale records listed the property parcel at 255 acres.

▪ Days later, Pinetuck Holdings bought the golf course itself as 146 acres of commercial property at 2545 Tuckaway Road sold Oct. 31 for more than $1.1 million. Records show the golf club hadn’t changed hands since 1985, and belonged to Pinetuck Associates, Inc. based out of Charlotte. Pinetuck Holdings is based out of Rock Hill.

▪ On Oct. 1 New York City-based RG Baxter Lane LLC bought almost five acres at 3048 Hwy. 21 in Fort Mill for $1.8 million. The property prior sold for $185,000 in 1984 and transferred for $1 to a family trust in 2013. The site at U.S. 21 and Central Carolinas Parkway also reaches back to touch Baxter Lane.

The site is near the massive Ross Dress for Less. It’s opposite Central Carolinas from the Plaza Square shopping center, which includes a department of motor vehicles office.

▪ CC Stateline Logistics LLC bought 15 acres of vacant commercial property Oct. 2 near Fort Mill for more than $1.2 million. The Charlotte company bought from Lakemont Property Investors. The 145 Steele Point Drive site is right off I-77 southbound, where Steele Point meets Lakemont Boulevard. It’s immediately across I-77 from the Ross Dress for Less site. County records list the site as lot five in Lakemont Business Park.

▪ A Lake Wylie home on Crowders Creek sold Oct. 29 for just less than $1.2 million. Ribbon Home SPV I LLC bought the home at 5589 Creole Road, in the Cooks Cove subdivision.

▪ A lakefront home outside Rock Hill sold for almost $1.2 million on Oct. 8. The 514 Joslin Pointe Lane address sits north of Mt. Gallant Road, on a cove across from the main peninsula of Tega Cay. It’s in the Joslin Pointe subdivision, off Joslin Park Road.

▪ Almost $1.2 million of commercial property sold Oct. 11 near the S.C. 160 West and Sutton Road intersection. The sale involves a suite in a medical office building, at Fort Mill Professional Park. Falcon Real Estate Holdings I sold more than an acre to Clark & Jackson PD Real Estate LLC.

▪ An almost 16-acre site at 1177 Our Place Drive sold Oct. 17 for just more than $1 million. The site is just outside Tega Cay city limits, off Dam Road not far from its intersection with S.C. 160 West. The property touches the Stonecrest subdivision. It’s beside the Stonecrest shopping center.