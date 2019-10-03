If you want one of these 1,500 jobs open in York County, here’s how to get one.

SHARE COPY LINK

It isn’t too late for holiday workers looking for an option this season in Fort Mill.

Adecco brought its mobile job fair to Shutterfly in Fort Mill this week to recruit about 1,500 workers. It’s focusing on production work, providing holiday season support at Shutterfly.

Thursday is the last day of the mobile job fair. It runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot in Rock Hill, on Dave Lyle Boulevard. The event previously visited sites in Charlotte and Gastonia, N.C., in addition to one in Fort Mill.

Adecco also has an on-site location at Shutterfly 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. It’s at 1000 Shutterfly Boulevard, Fort Mill.

Jobs feature various benefits and access to daily payment for hours worked, referral bonuses and flexible shift options.

Job-seekers also can apply online at adeccousa.com.

Listed Shutterfly jobs available as of Wednesday include manufacturing, machine specialist, call service, quality and production coordinators, technicians and more.