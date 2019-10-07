Want to learn more about Rock Hill City Council candidates? Tune into our Facebook

SHARE COPY LINK

If you want to find out about the candidates running in the Rock Hill City Council election, tune into The Herald’s Facebook page Tuesday.

The Herald will talk with Derrick Lindsay and Antonio Mickel, candidates for Ward 1, at 2 p.m. on their plans for Rock Hill. The interview will be shown in a Facebook live video on The Herald’s page.

Rock Hill will hold a general election on Oct. 15 for Wards 1, 2 and 3. Councilwoman Sandra Oborokumo is not running again in Ward 1. Incumbent Kathy Pender and newcomer Keith Dyer are running for Ward 2. Incumbent Kevin Sutton is running unopposed for Ward 3.

Pender said she could not participate in a Facebook live interview “due to time constraints.” The Herald could not reach Dyer in time for publication.

In order to vote in the Rock Hill general election, voters need to be registered in the city of Rock Hill and need to live in the ward they are voting for, Beth Covington, spokesperson for the York County elections office, said.

Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15. People can check voter registration on the state’s election site.

Ward 1 covers much of the Main Street corridor west of downtown. It includes Main Street’s intersections with Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard. It starts with the western park of Winthrop University, and runs west along McConnells Highway and south just past the downtown rail line.

Ward 2 includes parts of the Celanese and Cherry roads corridors. It reaches as far north as Mt. Gallant Road near its India Hook Road intersection. The district stretches south to Cherry’s intersection with Charlotte Avenue. It’s bound, generally, by Cherry, India Hook and Mt. Gallant.

Ward 3 runs as far west as Winthrop, and east all the way to the Catawba River. It includes a long stretch of I-77 just south of property where the Carolina Panthers plan to put a new practice facility. Ward 3 includes most of Dave Lyle Boulevard and the Galleria Mall.

The Herald will ask each Ward 1 candidate a few questions related growth in Rock Hill and constituent concerns specific to Ward 1. If you have questions for Ward 1 candidates, please email Herald reporters Cailyn Derickson or Amanda Harris, or message The Herald on Facebook.

A video of the event will be posted to The Herald’s website and will stay there through election time.