One part of York County just lifted the boil water advisory. It’s still on elsewhere.

SHARE COPY LINK

The boil water advisory has been lifted, at least in one part of York County.

Fort Mill was the first to lift the advisory, a little before 2 p.m. All of York County was under a boil advisory after a large spill Wednesday at the water filter plant on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.

“The Town of Fort Mill has lifted its boil water advisory and customers can resume all normal water consumption, including bathing and food preparation,” reads the town notice. “There is no longer a need to vigorously boil water. Water samples were collected, tested and found to be safe.”

As of Fort Mill’s announcement, Rock Hill hadn’t lifted the advisory nor had Tega Cay, York or other impacted municipalities.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Town of Fort Mill has lifted its Boil Water Advisory. See our statement for more information. pic.twitter.com/8G6CVnrTVR — Town of Fort Mill (@townoffortmill) October 11, 2019

Tega Cay posted on its city Facebook page a little after noon Friday that storage tank levels were returning to normal but that the boil advisory remained there. The city anticipates an update by 5 p.m. Friday.

Check back for more.