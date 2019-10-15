It’s been autumn for a while. When’s it going to feel that way?

Temperatures later this week will feel like autumn. AP

The coolest air so far this autumn is poised to spread into the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas later this week, forecasters say.

The cool down will be preceded by another chance for badly-needed rain.

A cold front is expected to move across the area Wednesday afternoon, with a cool Canadian high pressure system to follow.

Meteorologists say lows will be in the mid 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

Thursday will feel especially autumn-like, according to the National Weather Service’s Rodney Hinson. Afternoon highs are expected to top off in the mid and upper 60s, despite full sunshine. Hinson said it will be breezy, which will make the temperatures seem even cooler.

Forecasters say temperatures will begin to moderate by the weekend, and the long-range outlook calls for above-average readings to return next week.

With the area locked in drought conditions, any rain is welcome. Much of the area received half-inch to an inch of rain Sunday, and additional precipitation was expected late Tuesday and into Wednesday as the cold front moves through.

Hinson said shower activity would begin Tuesday night and continue Wednesday morning.

“An isolated thunderstorm will be possible along and near the I-77 corridor early Wednesday afternoon as the cold front moves through,” Hinson said.

