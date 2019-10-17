Rock Hill city council election votes certified, official winners decided

Derrick Lindsay and Kathy Pender

The results from Rock Hill’s 2019 municipal election are official.

Newcomer Derrick Lindsay won Ward 1. Incumbents Kathy Pender and Kevin Sutton respectively won Ward 2 and 3 seats on the Rock Hill city council.

The York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections met Thursday morning to certify the results from Tuesday’s municipal election. The board approved three provisional ballots.

In Ward 1, there were 396 votes cast. Lindsay got about 67% of the votes. Newcomer Antonio Mickel got about 32%.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In Ward 2, there were 407 votes cast, plus one write-in. Pender received about 87% of the vote, while newcomer Keith Dyer got about 13%.

Sutton ran unopposed in Ward 3.

The newly elected officials will take office at the first 2020 council meeting on Jan. 13, city spokesperson Katie Quinn said.