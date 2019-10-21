Upcoming Rock Hill reentry job fair focuses on ‘getting people back to work’

The Catawba Reentry Job Fair and Expo Oct. 24 at American Legion Post 34 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Residents who need a job are invited to meet with employers keen on giving people second chances.

The Catawba Reentry Job Fair and Expo is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at American Legion Post 34, 524 heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill.

Job seekers can board a free My Ride Rock Hill bus. The Saluda/Heckle loop will take people to and from the job fair at American Legion, said Lynda Burke, veteran’s coordinator with SC Works.

The fair is hosted by SC Works, which is part of a national network that provides job seekers free access to job readiness workshops, computer training, the state’s largest job database and career guidance.

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume. Residents who need resume assistance may visit a SC Works office in their area. SC Works has offices in Rock Hill, Lancaster and Chester.

The fair is open to anyone looking for a job, including people who have been out of the workforce for some time and those with prior criminal backgrounds, Burke said.

Information on pardon and expungement services will be available at the job fair.

“We’re focused on getting people back to work,” Burke said.

The SC Career Coach, a mobile SC Works center that is wheelchair accessible, will be on site, Burke said. The bus features 10 work stations for job seekers and staff to assist users.

Job fair sponsors include the Department of Justice, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, S.C. Department of Social Services, Adult Education, Chester and York Counties, the Catawba Indian Nation and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services.

For more information, call SC Work offices at Rock Hill, 803-328-3881; Chester County, 803-377-8147; or Lancaster County, 803-285-6966.