If you’ve got plans in the Rock Hill area Saturday afternoon, take an umbrella

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Nestor will cross the Carolinas this weekend, but not close enough to cause major problems for the Rock Hill area, forecasters say.

Instead, meteorologists predict the storm will bring beneficial rain to the region -- provided you don’t mind dealing with potentially unpleasant conditions outdoors later Saturday and early Sunday.

Nestor formed quickly late this week in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall along the Florida panhandle as a strong tropical storm, with top winds of around 70 mph, on Saturday.

From there, it is forecast to be swept quickly northeast, crossing Georgia and the eastern Carolinas. Nestor could bring rainfall of 3 to 4 inches to the eastern third of the Carolinas, but about 1 to 2 inches in the Rock Hill area.

With much of the western Carolinas dealing with drought, Nestor’s rains are not expected to cause big problems.

Rainfall could reach the Rock Hill area by mid-afternoon Saturday. Thickening clouds are expected to limit afternoon temperatures to the mid 60s.

Forecasters say the strongest winds with the remnants of Nestor will be felt near the Carolinas coast. But gusts of 25 mph are possible Saturday evening and overnight.

The good news is that the storm will be gone fairly early Sunday.

“The remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor will lift quickly away to the northeast on Sunday, with little more than isolated showers briefly lingering along I-77 Sunday morning,” National Weather Service meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said.

Sunshine is predicted to return by Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures nearing the middle 70s.

After a quiet day Monday, a cold front is forecast to bring more showers and possibly thunderstorms to the area Monday night and early Tuesday.











