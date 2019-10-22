SLED probe underway after York deputies take man in custody and he later dies

South Carolina state agents are investigating after a man was taken into custody Monday by Sheriff’s Deputies and later died, officials said.

The man died at Piedmont Medical Center hospital, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff. The man’s name has not been released by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The incident happened Monday between Rock Hill and York in the Newport Lakes neighborhood, Tolson said in a statement. Deputies responded to multiple reports of a man jumping on cars, Tolson said in the statement sent out to the media.

“When deputies arrived, they encountered this individual behaving erratically and refusing to comply with officers’ directions,” Tolson said. “While taking the person into custody, the individual became unresponsive.”

Tolson said deputies administered life-saving efforts until EMS arrived.

Emergency services took the man to PMC where he was pronounced died, officials said.

Sheriff’s office policy dictates that the State Law Enforcement Division be notified and asked to investigate the handling of the incident, Tolson said. SLED agents were on scene Monday afternoon but have not yet released any other information about the case.

The sheriff’s office had in-custody deaths in 2018 and 2017.

